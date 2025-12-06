Previous
RIP My Friend

Am down in Cirencester celebrating the life of my friend ‘H’ who passed late last month. Friends from across the many careers of Henrick were present. I met with Oli, H’s ‘evil stepson’ (as he fondly called him) after he, and others, had spoken of the memories oh ‘H.’ I knew I wouldn’t be able to say what I wanted publicly, but I said it privately to Oli (and demonstrated why I would not have been able to say it publicly). He told me that the photograph of the two of us from when we last met was the happiest he had seen him since his Mother had died and he was kind enough to tell me that ‘H’ held me in similar regard to how I held him.

I will miss him.

6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Phil Sandford

Dianne ace
So hard to loose a good mate.
December 7th, 2025  
