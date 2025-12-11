Previous
Glorious Sunrise by phil_sandford
Glorious Sunrise

Over the roof tops.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Dianne ace
Wow - gorgeous!
December 11th, 2025  
