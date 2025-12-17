Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3406
Bath Abbey
On my way back to my hotel after a very pleasant evening out with the team.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4494
photos
154
followers
166
following
933% complete
View this month »
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
Latest from all albums
3401
868
3402
220
3403
3404
3405
3406
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th December 2025 10:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
wet
,
outdoor
,
christmas-tree
,
bath-abbey
JackieR
ace
That's a lurid blue!!!!
December 18th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nicely composed.
December 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Lovely reflections on the wet pavers
December 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close