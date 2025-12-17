Previous
Bath Abbey by phil_sandford
Photo 3406

Bath Abbey

On my way back to my hotel after a very pleasant evening out with the team.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
17th December 2025

Phil Sandford

JackieR ace
That's a lurid blue!!!!
December 18th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nicely composed.
December 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
Lovely reflections on the wet pavers
December 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
December 18th, 2025  
