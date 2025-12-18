Driving Home For Christmas

I'm driving home for Christmas

Oh, I can't wait to see those faces

I'm driving home for Christmas

Yeah

Well, I'm moving down that line



And it's been so long

But I will be there

I sing this song

To pass the time away

Driving in my car

Driving home for Christmas



It's gonna take some time

But I'll get there



Top to toe in tailbacks

Oh, I got red lights all around

But soon there'll be a freeway

Yeah

Get my feet on holy ground



So, I sing for you

Though you can't hear me

When I get through

And feel you near me

Driving in my car

I'm driving home for Christmas



Driving home for Christmas

With a thousand memories

I take a look at the driver next to me

He's just the same



Just the same



Top to toe in tailbacks

Oh, I got red lights all around

I'm driving home for Christmas

Yeah

Get my feet on holy ground



So, I sing for you

Though you can't hear me

When I get through

Oh, and feel you near me

Driving in my car

Driving home for Christmas



Driving home for Christmas

With a thousand memories

I take a look at the driver next to me

He's just the same



He's driving home, driving home

Driving home for Christmas



Driving home for Christmas





Writer(s): Christopher Anton Rea

