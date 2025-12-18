Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3407
Driving Home For Christmas
I'm driving home for Christmas
Oh, I can't wait to see those faces
I'm driving home for Christmas
Yeah
Well, I'm moving down that line
And it's been so long
But I will be there
I sing this song
To pass the time away
Driving in my car
Driving home for Christmas
It's gonna take some time
But I'll get there
Top to toe in tailbacks
Oh, I got red lights all around
But soon there'll be a freeway
Yeah
Get my feet on holy ground
So, I sing for you
Though you can't hear me
When I get through
And feel you near me
Driving in my car
I'm driving home for Christmas
Driving home for Christmas
With a thousand memories
I take a look at the driver next to me
He's just the same
Just the same
Top to toe in tailbacks
Oh, I got red lights all around
I'm driving home for Christmas
Yeah
Get my feet on holy ground
So, I sing for you
Though you can't hear me
When I get through
Oh, and feel you near me
Driving in my car
Driving home for Christmas
Driving home for Christmas
With a thousand memories
I take a look at the driver next to me
He's just the same
He's driving home, driving home
Driving home for Christmas
Driving home for Christmas
Writer(s): Christopher Anton Rea
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4495
photos
154
followers
166
following
933% complete
View this month »
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
Latest from all albums
868
3402
220
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th December 2025 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Singing along now, iconic song. Safe travels
December 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh yes ,shall sing along in my croaky voice .
December 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close