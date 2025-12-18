Previous
Driving Home For Christmas by phil_sandford
Driving Home For Christmas

I'm driving home for Christmas
Oh, I can't wait to see those faces
I'm driving home for Christmas
Yeah
Well, I'm moving down that line

And it's been so long
But I will be there
I sing this song
To pass the time away
Driving in my car
Driving home for Christmas

It's gonna take some time
But I'll get there

Top to toe in tailbacks
Oh, I got red lights all around
But soon there'll be a freeway
Yeah
Get my feet on holy ground

So, I sing for you
Though you can't hear me
When I get through
And feel you near me
Driving in my car
I'm driving home for Christmas

Driving home for Christmas
With a thousand memories
I take a look at the driver next to me
He's just the same

Just the same

Top to toe in tailbacks
Oh, I got red lights all around
I'm driving home for Christmas
Yeah
Get my feet on holy ground

So, I sing for you
Though you can't hear me
When I get through
Oh, and feel you near me
Driving in my car
Driving home for Christmas

Driving home for Christmas
With a thousand memories
I take a look at the driver next to me
He's just the same

He's driving home, driving home
Driving home for Christmas

Driving home for Christmas


Writer(s): Christopher Anton Rea
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
933% complete

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Singing along now, iconic song. Safe travels
December 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh yes ,shall sing along in my croaky voice .
December 18th, 2025  
