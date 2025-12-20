Previous
Cathedral by phil_sandford
Photo 3409

Cathedral

Lincoln Cathedral and the St Barnabas Christmas Tree.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
933% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact