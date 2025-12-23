Previous
Mrs Woody by phil_sandford
Photo 3412

Mrs Woody

Enjoying the peanuts.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Jane Morley
Gorgeous isn’t he.
December 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot ! fav
December 23rd, 2025  
