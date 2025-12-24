Sign up
Previous
Photo 3413
Bailgate
Uphill Lincoln. Always a great light display for this time of year.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Tags
lights
,
outdoor
,
bailgate
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Merry Christmas, you lovely pair. Thanks for all your lovely photography this year, I always enjoy what you post. And thanks for the joy of laughing with you in person. Definitely one to repeat as the year turns. Have a super Christmas day.
December 25th, 2025
