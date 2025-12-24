Previous
Bailgate by phil_sandford
Photo 3413

Bailgate

Uphill Lincoln. Always a great light display for this time of year.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
935% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Merry Christmas, you lovely pair. Thanks for all your lovely photography this year, I always enjoy what you post. And thanks for the joy of laughing with you in person. Definitely one to repeat as the year turns. Have a super Christmas day.
December 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact