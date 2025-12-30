Previous
Fast Shutter Speed by phil_sandford
Photo 3419

Fast Shutter Speed

I filled this feeder day before yesterday with black sunflower seeds; the speed with which it's almost all gone is staggering. The Finches and Tits have had a fieldday.

Playing with manual settings and fast shutter speeds (in pretty poor light) ..........
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
