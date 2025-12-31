Female Kingfisher

Last walk of 2025 around Hartsholme Park today with Carole and Lucy-Anne. Managed to capture a Siskin, Jay, Robin, Teenage Swan and Geeses (as Lucy said) and of course this beauty.



Another photographer had told us she was around and a minute later we spotted her on the opposite bank. The cameras were at the maximum zoom, so they’re not the greatest of photographs, dog walkers on the other bank were scaring her off but she wasn’t going far before alighting on another bush. She dived twice, catching nothing until finally as we were pointing her out to other walkers, she dived for the last time and then shot off down the river back to the lake to her young ones fish in her mouth. The two walkers had never seen a Kingfisher before and didn’t know they were resident in the park. A lovely way to end 2025.



Thanks for dropping by.

