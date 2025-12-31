Previous
Female Kingfisher by phil_sandford
Last walk of 2025 around Hartsholme Park today with Carole and Lucy-Anne. Managed to capture a Siskin, Jay, Robin, Teenage Swan and Geeses (as Lucy said) and of course this beauty.

Another photographer had told us she was around and a minute later we spotted her on the opposite bank. The cameras were at the maximum zoom, so they’re not the greatest of photographs, dog walkers on the other bank were scaring her off but she wasn’t going far before alighting on another bush. She dived twice, catching nothing until finally as we were pointing her out to other walkers, she dived for the last time and then shot off down the river back to the lake to her young ones fish in her mouth. The two walkers had never seen a Kingfisher before and didn’t know they were resident in the park. A lovely way to end 2025.

31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Barb ace
Nice spotting and capturing! A special moment! Happy New Year to you and Carole!
December 31st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture of this little swift beauty .
December 31st, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Fabulous. Well done. Fav.
December 31st, 2025  
