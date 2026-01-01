Sign up
Previous
Photo 3421
Happy New Year
From my house to yours, I wish you all a peaceful, successful and healthy 2026.
(Yes, it’s off the telly)
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2026
2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy New Year to you and Carole !
January 1st, 2026
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Same to you!
January 1st, 2026
