Previous
Photo 3422
Teenager
Thought he was actually going to come up the bank at me, but he changed his mind.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
0
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4522
photos
151
followers
164
following
937% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
31st December 2025 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
swan
,
teenager
,
sony
,
shire
,
hartsholme
