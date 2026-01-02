Previous
Teenager by phil_sandford
Photo 3422

Teenager

Thought he was actually going to come up the bank at me, but he changed his mind.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
937% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact