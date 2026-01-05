Male Blackbird

Puzzled as to why it cannot drink from the birdbath. I guess -5°c will do that to shallow water.



Overnight snow caught the local council out so no roads were gritted; told both Carole and Lucy to turn off alarms and stay in bed; not worried about my driving in snow (drove in Germany in the 1980s when winters were viscous), just the other road users who aren’t used to these conditions.



First day back to work this morning, new role for me for remainder of this financial year (I finally shut my legacy system down before Christmas (just the 10.5 years late)) and they’re looking at sourcing funding for me to work past 31 March, which if working arrangements remain as is, I’m happy with.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.