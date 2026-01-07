Sign up
Photo 3427
Pied Wagtail
Foraging for discarded seed on the floor.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th January 2026 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
piedwagtail
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture!
January 7th, 2026
