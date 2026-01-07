Previous
Pied Wagtail by phil_sandford
Photo 3427

Pied Wagtail

Foraging for discarded seed on the floor.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
938% complete

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
January 7th, 2026  
