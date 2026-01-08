Previous
Starling by phil_sandford
Starling

They appear to not weigh enough to close these feeders, which is a shame as they can empty a feeder in a couple of hours if they set their minds to it.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
8th January 2026

Phil Sandford

Casablanca 🇬🇧
I guess they are all fluff and feather
January 9th, 2026  
