Previous
Mrs Woody by phil_sandford
Photo 3429

Mrs Woody

Our resident Greater Spotted Woodpecker enjoying the peanuts.

Thanks for dropping by.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
939% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
Nice!
January 9th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
Nice one! Big Fav.
January 9th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Mouth full……great capture!
January 9th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful woodpecker
January 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact