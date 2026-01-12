Sign up
Previous
Photo 3432
Finches
Greenfinch and Chaffinch on the feeder.
Busy busy day, Monday’s usually are, so another from the weekend.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
chaffinch
,
greenfinch
