Woody by phil_sandford
Mrs Woody, our resident Greater Spotted Woodpecker, on the peanuts. I think she saw me as she flew away into the field behind the house without feeding for long.

She’s being watched closely by a Blue Tit who would very much like her to push off.

13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Sue Cooper ace
Wonderful. fav.
January 13th, 2026  
