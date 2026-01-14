Previous
Not A Bird by phil_sandford
Photo 3434

Not A Bird

Tree rat enoying some nuts.

After four and a half months of it being on the market, we’ve finally had an offer on my in-law’s house and have accepted. Now we wait.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Desi
Oh what a cute photo
January 14th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Nightmare selling houses…..so hope all goes ahead. It’s been a very slow market I believe. Nit done till the writing on the contract which is so long into the process too.
January 14th, 2026  
