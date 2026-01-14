Sign up
Previous
Photo 3434
Not A Bird
Tree rat enoying some nuts.
After four and a half months of it being on the market, we’ve finally had an offer on my in-law’s house and have accepted. Now we wait.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
squirrel
,
grey
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
tree-rat
,
hartsholme
Desi
Oh what a cute photo
January 14th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Nightmare selling houses…..so hope all goes ahead. It’s been a very slow market I believe. Nit done till the writing on the contract which is so long into the process too.
January 14th, 2026
