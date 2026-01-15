Male Chaffinch

Sorry, a bird. Male Chaffinch sat on the Magnolia just watching the world go by.



Interesting evening, we had tickets to see Hamnet at the Kinema in the Woods in Woodhall Spa. We left home in plenty of time, in biblical rain, got caught up in an RTA at Wragby which delayed us by around 15minutes and then, less than a mile from the Kinema we hit road closed. I managed to chicane past three very deep holes in the road to meet a fourth, with a JCB to the side of it which meant a multi-point turn to go back the way we'd came. In the fens of Lincolnshire you're lucky to have any mobile phone signal, I had E not enough for my SatNav to have any chance of plotting another route. In the end we binned it and went home, arriving 45 minutes after the film should have started in time to watch Traitor.



Kinema have offered to honour the booking for another day



First World problems eh