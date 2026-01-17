Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3437
Tree Rats
at Hartsholme.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4542
photos
152
followers
163
following
941% complete
View this month »
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
Latest from all albums
3432
880
3433
3434
3435
881
3436
3437
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
31st December 2025 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
grey
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
shir
,
tree-rat
Nigel Rogers
ace
Ha ha, great title, I always think of squirrels as rats with tails. Whilst they can look sweet, they can do a lot of damage!
January 18th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close