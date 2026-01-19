Previous
Buslingthorpe Manor by phil_sandford
Photo 3439

Buslingthorpe Manor

What’s left of the moat that would have surrounded the house back in the day.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Maggiemae ace
"To Let - The Manor, Buslingthorpe, LN3 5AQ
An idyllic Georgian Manor House situated in a rural location north of Lincoln complete with its
very own moat. " This is a good moat - not for swimming in of course!
January 19th, 2026  
