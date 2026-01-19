Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3439
Buslingthorpe Manor
What’s left of the moat that would have surrounded the house back in the day.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4544
photos
152
followers
163
following
942% complete
View this month »
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
Latest from all albums
3433
3434
3435
881
3436
3437
3438
3439
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th January 2026 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
moat
Maggiemae
ace
"To Let - The Manor, Buslingthorpe, LN3 5AQ
An idyllic Georgian Manor House situated in a rural location north of Lincoln complete with its
very own moat. " This is a good moat - not for swimming in of course!
January 19th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
An idyllic Georgian Manor House situated in a rural location north of Lincoln complete with its
very own moat. " This is a good moat - not for swimming in of course!