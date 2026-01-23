Previous
Hackthorn 2 by phil_sandford
Photo 3443

Hackthorn 2

Well that was quite the week; I swear it was around 24 days long. Lots going on, work, in-laws house and home.

Roll on the weekend.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
carol white ace
Beautiful
January 23rd, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Such a lovely evening picture.
January 23rd, 2026  
Karri
Very pretty photo
January 23rd, 2026  
