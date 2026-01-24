Exterminate! Exterminate

Just home from three hours & forty minutes sat in a cinema seat watching Avatar: Fire and Ash, with Lulu. Last night we watched the previous film, the second, that I hadn’t seen. That was three hours and twelve minutes, but I was on my sofa.



Fabulous film, thought that when I saw the first one (two hours, forty two minutes) back in 2009. The special effects are just stunning



Kinema in the Woods at Woodhall Spa is a 1920s cinema, 4 screens with a foyer absolutely rammed with memorabilia, like this Dr Who Dalek.



Lulu told me that the next instalment will be with us in 2029.



Thanks for dropping by.