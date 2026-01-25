Previous
Get Off by phil_sandford
Photo 3445

Get Off

Other than a quick trip out to the nearby farm shop before Carole and Lucy awoke, it’s been a quiet day.

Had a very brief visit from Jack Sparrowhawk around midday but he’d gone before Carole and I had found our cameras.

Thanks for dropping by b
25th January 2026

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details

