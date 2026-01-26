Previous
A Snuggle by phil_sandford
Photo 3446

A Snuggle

of Long Tailed Tits on the fat balls.

Thanks for dropping by
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
JackieR ace
So many!!!!
January 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
January 27th, 2026  
Neil ace
Wow lots of birds
January 27th, 2026  
