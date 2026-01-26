Sign up
Previous
Photo 3446
A Snuggle
of Long Tailed Tits on the fat balls.
Thanks for dropping by
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st January 2026 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
snuggle
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
zephyr
,
longtailedtits
,
volery
JackieR
ace
So many!!!!
January 27th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
January 27th, 2026
Neil
ace
Wow lots of birds
January 27th, 2026
