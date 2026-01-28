Wolds Edge

Carole and I popped out to a lovely little Farm Shop for lunch today right on the edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds (The Wolds are a series of low-lying chalk and limestone hills in eastern England, primarily featuring rolling countryside, dry valleys, and agricultural land. The two main areas are the Yorkshire Wolds and Lincolnshire Wolds, with the latter being a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty)



Strangely there was a bright yellow thing in the bright blue sky.



