Wolds Edge by phil_sandford
Photo 3448

Wolds Edge

Carole and I popped out to a lovely little Farm Shop for lunch today right on the edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds (The Wolds are a series of low-lying chalk and limestone hills in eastern England, primarily featuring rolling countryside, dry valleys, and agricultural land. The two main areas are the Yorkshire Wolds and Lincolnshire Wolds, with the latter being a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty)

Strangely there was a bright yellow thing in the bright blue sky.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Phil Sandford

Dianne ace
Sounds a lovely outing. I love those cloud formations against the blue sky.
January 28th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
those clouds are something else
January 28th, 2026  
