Pheasant by phil_sandford
Pheasant

on the fence surveying the field behind our house where he, and his harem, live.

(please forgive the water droplets on the kitchen window)

29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
julia ace
He's a beauty.
January 30th, 2026  
