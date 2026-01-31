Previous
Play it Again Sam by phil_sandford
Photo 3451

Play it Again Sam

Late post for yesterday, was busy visiting brother in law and sister in law in Leics and popping in to check on their house.

Found this in my photos from last week’s visit to Kinema in the Woods with Lulu and thought of @casablanca.

31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
945% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact