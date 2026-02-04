Previous
Flash of Red #04 by phil_sandford
Photo 3455

Flash of Red #04

Bark on one of the Cherry trees.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
