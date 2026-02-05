Sign up
Previous
Photo 3456
Flash of Red #05
Another wonderfully bright sunny day suited to photography - not!
Finished for the week, managing my days before contract end next month, so it’s a long weekend for me.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4565
photos
150
followers
163
following
946% complete
Views
14
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th February 2026 4:13pm
Tags
window
,
blinds
,
for2026
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
February 5th, 2026
