Previous
Flash of Red #05 by phil_sandford
Photo 3456

Flash of Red #05

Another wonderfully bright sunny day suited to photography - not!

Finished for the week, managing my days before contract end next month, so it’s a long weekend for me.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
946% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
February 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact