Photo 3457
Flash of Red #06
Called in at the Care home this afternoon and spent 3 hours or so with my Brother in Law and Sister in Law. Sadly both live with Alzheimers and require 24/7 care.
Thanks for dropping by.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
JackieR
ace
What awareness do they have of their surroundings, actions and safety?
February 6th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Bless them and you.
February 6th, 2026
