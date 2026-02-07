Previous
Flash of Red #07 by phil_sandford
Photo 3458

Flash of Red #07

Vile weather (again), thankfully Six Nations is on the box. Carole & Lulu have popped into Lincoln leaving me to the rugby and sorting the washing.

Thanks for dropping by.
7th February 2026

Phil Sandford

