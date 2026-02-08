Previous
Flash of Red #08 by phil_sandford
Flash of Red #08

Trip out to Doddington Hall for the Spring bulbs; a wee bit early, could certainly do with some sunny days to bring them on.

Enjoyable lunch in the cafe and now home to sleep it off on the sofa.

8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Phil Sandford

Anne ace
The leading lines provided by the drive way do a great job
February 8th, 2026  
