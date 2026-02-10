Sign up
Previous
Photo 3461
Flash of Red #10
Bark of a birch, with a fly photobombing.
Thanks for dropping by.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4572
photos
150
followers
163
following
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
3456
3457
3458
226
3459
885
3460
3461
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
8th February 2026 12:39pm
Tags
bark
,
outdoor
,
birch
,
sony
,
for2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
February 10th, 2026
