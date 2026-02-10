Previous
Flash of Red #10 by phil_sandford
Flash of Red #10

Bark of a birch, with a fly photobombing.

Thanks for dropping by.
Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
February 10th, 2026  
