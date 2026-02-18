Flash of Red #18

Day out in Leicestershire, first point of call our solicitors to have Power of Attorney and Court of Protection Deputyship certified, along with my Passport and Driving Licence, Council Tax and Water bills all certified. She then read over the paperwork I’ve completed to finally get the Australian equivalent of Equiniti to sell my in-law’s shares with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. It has been painful to say the least getting to this point but when I scan it and email it to MUFG in Australia they will HOPEFULLY finally sell the shares so we can continue to fund their care.



Before we left Loughborough to visit Mick and Yvonne we stopped by Queen’s Park to get a picture. This is the new Hope Bell memorial, to commemorate C19 with the Carillon in the background.



