Flash of Red #19

Tomorrow I will have a fifteen year old granddaughter; where has that time gone. Lucy is off home this evening after dinner to be with her Mum and siblings so we gave her her presents today.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
JackieR ace
Goodness that blown by!!
February 19th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Ahhhh lovely fabulous
February 19th, 2026  
Babs ace
Doesn't time fly. Happy birthday Lucy Anne
February 19th, 2026  
Brennie B
Fifteen! Oh my goodness goes so quick..missed you all.so trying to get back into regular postings!
February 19th, 2026  
