Previous
Photo 3470
Flash of Red #19
Tomorrow I will have a fifteen year old granddaughter; where has that time gone. Lucy is off home this evening after dinner to be with her Mum and siblings so we gave her her presents today.
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
15
,
birthdaygirl
,
for16
,
lucyanne
JackieR
ace
Goodness that blown by!!
February 19th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Ahhhh lovely fabulous
February 19th, 2026
Babs
ace
Doesn't time fly. Happy birthday Lucy Anne
February 19th, 2026
Brennie B
Fifteen! Oh my goodness goes so quick..missed you all.so trying to get back into regular postings!
February 19th, 2026
