Flash of Red #21

Day of rugby with a ‘Triple Header’ at Welford Road. Started off with the Tigers ladies side versus Ealing, hammered again but they did score this week, then England versus Ireland with England carrying on as they left off last week against Scotland, plating badly and getting stuffed again. Finalky it was Tigers men versus Harliquins in the Premier Cup, 2 points (Try bonus point and a losing bonus point) would see Tigers top the group and secure a home semi final. It wouldn’t be Tigers if they did it the easy way, but they secured the full five points and will play at home in a semi final in a fortnight’s time.



