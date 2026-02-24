Sign up
Previous
Photo 3475
Flash of Red #24
Well today was what I expected after 5 days away from work, carnage. hey ho, it's what they pay me for.
Today's offering, the black Knight from my chess set
Thanks for dropping by
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
knight
,
chess
,
low-key
,
for2026
