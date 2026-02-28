Sign up
Previous
Photo 3479
Flash of Red #28
As another February ends, another Flash of Red challenge (organised by
@olivetreeann
) also ends. Always one of my favourite challenges.
Thanks for dropping by.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
1
1
Tags
grey-heron
,
for2026
Sue Cooper
ace
A fabulous image. Fav.
February 28th, 2026
