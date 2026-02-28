Previous
Flash of Red #28 by phil_sandford
Photo 3479

Flash of Red #28

As another February ends, another Flash of Red challenge (organised by @olivetreeann) also ends. Always one of my favourite challenges.

Thanks for dropping by.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
953% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
A fabulous image. Fav.
February 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact