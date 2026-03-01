Previous
Temple of The Wind by phil_sandford
Temple of The Wind

At Doddington Hall today.

1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Brennie B
Lovely capture Phil..love daffs .right determined start this month as I mean to go on!
March 1st, 2026  
KV ace
So good… lovely framing.
March 1st, 2026  
