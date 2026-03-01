Sign up
Photo 3480
Temple of The Wind
At Doddington Hall today.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Tags
outdoor
,
sony
,
shire
,
doddingtonhall
Brennie B
Lovely capture Phil..love daffs .right determined start this month as I mean to go on!
March 1st, 2026
KV
ace
So good… lovely framing.
March 1st, 2026
