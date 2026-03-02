Previous
Doddington Church by phil_sandford
Photo 3481

Doddington Church

With even more daffs in the foreground.

Thanks for dropping by
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
953% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
perfect use of foreground!
March 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great pov
March 2nd, 2026  
Brennie B
This is really lovely ..
March 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact