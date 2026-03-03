Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3482
Male Chaffinch
Sat on the Magnolia in the late afternoon sunshine. Busy at work this week, for some reason, wonder why that is.
Thanks for dropping by.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
3
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4603
photos
151
followers
162
following
953% complete
View this month »
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
Latest from all albums
3478
228
892
3479
3480
893
3481
3482
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd March 2026 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
chaffinch
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a handsome fella
March 3rd, 2026
Neil
ace
Lovely shot.
March 3rd, 2026
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
March 3rd, 2026
