Previous
Male Chaffinch by phil_sandford
Photo 3482

Male Chaffinch

Sat on the Magnolia in the late afternoon sunshine. Busy at work this week, for some reason, wonder why that is.

Thanks for dropping by.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
953% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a handsome fella
March 3rd, 2026  
Neil ace
Lovely shot.
March 3rd, 2026  
carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
March 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact