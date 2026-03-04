Previous
Daffs by phil_sandford
Daffs

Another ten hour day, feeling too old for this, but lots going on at the moment as you all know. Very tired with a headache and wondering what tomorrow will bring.

One from the weekend
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Pat Knowles ace
Glad we have all of you military men to take a bit of the strain. Thank you.
March 4th, 2026  
haskar ace
Great pov and dof.
March 4th, 2026  
