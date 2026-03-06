Sign up
Previous
Photo 3485
Hello Missus
Female Pheasant in the daffs
Thanks for dropping by
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
5
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4607
photos
150
followers
161
following
954% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th March 2026 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
female
,
sony
,
pheasant
,
daffs
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted ! great shot PHIL !
March 6th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
She’s a pretty girl…..we have a husband for her in our garden!
March 6th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 6th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Excellent capture of Mrs Pheasant among the daffs!
March 6th, 2026
Chrissie
ace
Beautifully framed pic
March 6th, 2026
