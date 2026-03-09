Previous
Diagon Alley by phil_sandford
Photo 3488

Diagon Alley

Bought this lego set, Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley for Lulu’s 15th Birthday; 2750 pieces and aged 18+

She did it all in two sittings and approximately 7 hours.

9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic and nice work👍😊
March 9th, 2026  
