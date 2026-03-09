Sign up
Previous
Photo 3488
Diagon Alley
Bought this lego set, Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley for Lulu’s 15th Birthday; 2750 pieces and aged 18+
She did it all in two sittings and approximately 7 hours.
Thanks for dropping by.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
8
1
Years 1 to 9
iPhone 16 Pro
9th March 2026 1:27pm
lego
hartp-potter
diagon-alley
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic and nice work👍😊
March 9th, 2026
