Up T’River by phil_sandford
Photo 3489

Up T’River

10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
carol white ace
A super scene and great reflections
March 10th, 2026  
Jack
Not sure what i am looking at.. is it art or can the part on the right come down as a sort of path/bridge for pedestrians, that would be so good :)
Love the picture but just wondering :)
March 10th, 2026  
haskar ace
Beautiful composition and scene.
March 10th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Called “Empowerment” & was completed in 2022.
Nicely captured from the bridge.
March 10th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
I was so surprised to see this canal in the middle of Lincoln the only time I have visited. In the nicest part of town too!
March 10th, 2026  
