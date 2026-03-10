Sign up
Previous
Photo 3489
Up T’River
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
5
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4612
photos
151
followers
162
following
955% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
8th March 2026 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
carol white
ace
A super scene and great reflections
March 10th, 2026
Jack
Not sure what i am looking at.. is it art or can the part on the right come down as a sort of path/bridge for pedestrians, that would be so good :)
Love the picture but just wondering :)
March 10th, 2026
haskar
ace
Beautiful composition and scene.
March 10th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Called “Empowerment” & was completed in 2022.
Nicely captured from the bridge.
March 10th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
I was so surprised to see this canal in the middle of Lincoln the only time I have visited. In the nicest part of town too!
March 10th, 2026
