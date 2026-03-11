Previous
Daffodils Sir by phil_sandford
Photo 3490

Daffodils Sir

Thousands of ‘em.

Calmer day today, after a week and a half of being incredibly busy, earning my money for sure, with some incredibly detailed analysis of contract work.

Long weekend coming up, which will be nice, but doing ‘stuff’ for most of it.

Thanks for dropping by.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
956% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact