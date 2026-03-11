Sign up
Previous
Photo 3490
Daffodils Sir
Thousands of ‘em.
Calmer day today, after a week and a half of being incredibly busy, earning my money for sure, with some incredibly detailed analysis of contract work.
Long weekend coming up, which will be nice, but doing ‘stuff’ for most of it.
Thanks for dropping by.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st March 2026 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
daffodils
,
doddington
