Previous
Before The Fireworks by phil_sandford
Photo 3494

Before The Fireworks

1st Chance of silverware today for Leicester Tigers under their new Head Coach, Geoff Parling, brought home from Australia by the Club in October.

The Prem Cup Final v Exeter Chiefs at Welford Road. An unbelievable match, Tigers 3 converted Tries up in 13 minutes, biblical rain that saw Tigers cross the whitewash two further times before half time. Second half continued as Chiefs were just put to the sword. Felt dreadfully sorry for the two Chiefs’ fans sat near us who had made the 5 hour journey up for the match and had to do the reverse journey home after such a poor showing.

Now home, voice in tatters, but happy as can be.

Thanks for dropping by.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
957% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Never seen those there before!
March 15th, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
@carole_sandford if it’s televised they do it. OTT today ‘cos it was the final.
March 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact