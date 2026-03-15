Before The Fireworks

1st Chance of silverware today for Leicester Tigers under their new Head Coach, Geoff Parling, brought home from Australia by the Club in October.



The Prem Cup Final v Exeter Chiefs at Welford Road. An unbelievable match, Tigers 3 converted Tries up in 13 minutes, biblical rain that saw Tigers cross the whitewash two further times before half time. Second half continued as Chiefs were just put to the sword. Felt dreadfully sorry for the two Chiefs’ fans sat near us who had made the 5 hour journey up for the match and had to do the reverse journey home after such a poor showing.



Now home, voice in tatters, but happy as can be.



Thanks for dropping by.