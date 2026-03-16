Castle Square

Quite a day; yet another trip to solicitors to get another load of documentation certified to satisfy the Australians so we can sell the shares that Mick & Yvonne hold with The Commonwealth Bank of Australia. This fails and it’s the Australian Financial Ombudsman as MUFG in Sydney have been nothing short of deliberately obstructive.



We then popped to see Mick & Yvonne which was nice, interrupted by a call from our Estate Agents telling us that the buyers solicitor continues to be a pain over the garage (built in 1973 by the builders of the house!!). Popped over to the house to check something and called estate agent. She said buyer has emailed his solicitors with an abrupt “I don’t care, I want the house, send me your bank details and get it done!!”



Just home after grabbing a bite to eat; not a restful day at all.



Thanks for dropping by.