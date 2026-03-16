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Castle Square by phil_sandford
Photo 3495

Castle Square

Quite a day; yet another trip to solicitors to get another load of documentation certified to satisfy the Australians so we can sell the shares that Mick & Yvonne hold with The Commonwealth Bank of Australia. This fails and it’s the Australian Financial Ombudsman as MUFG in Sydney have been nothing short of deliberately obstructive.

We then popped to see Mick & Yvonne which was nice, interrupted by a call from our Estate Agents telling us that the buyers solicitor continues to be a pain over the garage (built in 1973 by the builders of the house!!). Popped over to the house to check something and called estate agent. She said buyer has emailed his solicitors with an abrupt “I don’t care, I want the house, send me your bank details and get it done!!”

Just home after grabbing a bite to eat; not a restful day at all.

Thanks for dropping by.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot in spite of your tedious day !!
March 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
great colours wow...
March 16th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Oh dear Phil……I feel for you…..hope it gets sorted asap but stuff grinds exceeding slow! This photo is very beautiful with your purple looking Cathedral dominating the background.
March 16th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture of a scene we’ve shot so many times. Never tire of it though.
March 16th, 2026  
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