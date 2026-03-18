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Previous
Photo 3497
Mute Swan
Busy day work wise, council meeting this evening, so filler from last week’s visit to Belton House.
Oh yeah, we seem to have finally sold in-laws house.
Thanks for dropping by.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Phil Sandford
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@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th March 2026 10:28am
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outdoor
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swan
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sony
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belton
Lou Ann
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This is beautiful, the reflections are incredible.
March 18th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Lovely capture!
March 18th, 2026
haskar
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Beautiful light and shot.
March 18th, 2026
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